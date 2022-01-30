On Thursday, 01/27/2022, at 7:47 PM, Holmdel Officers responded to the area of Freemont Lane for a report of an attempted motor vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, investigation revealed that a male subject was seen running up a residential driveway, attempting to enter a vehicle but was unsuccessful due to the vehicle being LOCKED. The subject was last seen fleeing on foot with no direction of travel given.

Officers immediately set up a perimeter with the assistance of the Hazlet Police, while a K-9 officer from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s began a search for the subject. During that search, Holmdel OEM responded and deployed a drone to search the wooded areas in that neighborhood. These searches led to officers finding out that the subject had run through several other yards and left the area in a vehicle.

This information was shared with surrounding townships, and we were notified shortly that Middletown Police had a vehicle stopped that was possibly involved in our incident. Our officers responded to that car stop and were able to positively identify one of the subjects as the person who was seen attempting to enter the vehicle on Freemont

After this identification, the subject subsequently identified as Jyshaun Hodges, 18 years old of Belleville, NJ, was arrested and charged with Attempted Burglary along with several other charges issued by Middletown Township Police Department. Hodges was lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a court appearance.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com