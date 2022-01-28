Love is in the air! Stone Church Players (aka SCP) is thrilled to present “Lovestruck”, A Valentine’s Fundraiser, featuring live musical performances at The Atlantic Moviehouse. “Lovestruck” will be held Saturday, February 5th at 8 pm and Sunday February 6th at 3 pm.

Tickets include a delicious dessert by Professor Butter Beard, coffee or cocoa, and a soft drink. This marks the first time SCP will perform away from their homebase at the All Saints’ Memorial Church campus and the first time collaborating with The Atlantic Moviehouse. All proceeds from the event will go to purchasing a new lightboard for the historic church, to be used for future theatrical productions and church events.

Directed by Lindsay Abbot of Rumson and Caitlin Martin of Highlands, the event will feature Mike Kabash on keyboard and local musicians Jimmy Shoez and Chris Morrisy who will serve as the opening act on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon respectively. The cast includes 10 wonderfully talented singers and actors who have all performed in past SCP productions. Artistic Director Michael F. McClellan of Long Branch will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The program will feature a diverse selection of love songs presented as solos, duets, and group numbers.

Julio’s Pizza Company, located on First Ave across the street from The Atlantic Moviehouse, is running a promotion for all “Lovestruck” patrons. Simply show your ticket (printed or electronic) to receive 20% off your meal before or after the show. If you can’t make it to the show but would still like to support SCP, on Thursday February 3rd Julio’s is running a ‘Dine to Donate’ fundraiser: 20% of all orders that mention SCP or “Lovestruck” will be donated to the theater group.

Cast: Lindsay Abbot, David Beil, Cynthia Dannen, Darren DeAngelo, Vincent DeMeo, Aaron “Juice” Jackson, Caitlin Martin, Willie Naess (2/5 only), Lizzy Stefanic, and Marcy Zieve (2/6 only).

Running time: 1 hour, 30 minutes. Tickets are priced at $30 and include a dessert, coffee or cocoa, and a soft drink. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at scp.booktix.com (includes a small service fee) or purchased at the door (cash only). A limited number of dessert plates will be available for those purchasing at the door so please arrive early if you would like one. Seating is first come, first served and will be socially-distanced. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime. All patrons will be required to present proof of vaccine or a negative test within 72 hours of the event. Please note, masks are required at all times except while seated and/or eating. For more information, including details about our COVID-19 protocols, visit our website, stonechurchplayers.org. For more information about Professor Butter Beard visit professorbutterbeard.com.