FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, Jan. 24 and Thursday, Jan. 27 there have been 1,198 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been 36 new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Thursday, Jan. 27 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Monmouth County, in partnership with Vault Health and Brookdale Community College, will also be hosting testing clinics on the following dates:

Friday, Jan. 28 in Lincroft from 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arena, Arena Dr.

Saturday, Jan. 29 in Lincroft from 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arena, Arena Dr.

Monday, Jan. 31 in Lincroft from 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arena, Arena Dr.

The Brookdale testing site will be open at least three days per week through February with saliva PCR tests and rapid antigen tests available.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

27-Jan 24-Jan Aberdeen: 4215 4183 Allenhurst: 136 135 Allentown: 267 264 Asbury Park: 3413 3387 Atlantic Highlands: 681 676 Avon-by-the-Sea: 347 346 Belmar: 986 978 Bradley Beach: 730 719 Brielle: 1057 1050 Colts Neck: 2194 2181 Deal: 487 487 Eatontown: 3458 3414 Englishtown: 500 494 Fair Haven: 1059 1042 Farmingdale: 389 388 Freehold Borough: 2940 2916 Freehold Township: 7843 7757 Hazlet: 4516 4477 Highlands: 671 660 Holmdel: 3249 3229 Howell: 12933 12810 Interlaken: 159 157 Keansburg: 2572 2546 Keyport: 1383 1372 Lake Como: 291 288 Little Silver: 1222 1207 Loch Arbour: 53 53 Long Branch: 7509 7452 Manalapan: 8820 8725 Manasquan: 1148 1135 Marlboro: 7595 7539 Matawan: 2248 2234 Middletown: 13552 13433 Millstone Township: 2018 1987 Monmouth Beach: 618 615 Neptune City: 1052 1043 Neptune Township: 7089 7029 Ocean: 6319 6267 Oceanport: 1360 1349 Red Bank: 2935 2914 Roosevelt: 110 108 Rumson: 1346 1337 Sea Bright: 255 252 Sea Girt: 340 339 Shrewsbury Borough: 1029 1015 Shrewsbury Township: 221 219 Spring Lake: 461 453 Spring Lake Heights: 784 769 Tinton Falls: 3746 3704 Union Beach: 1289 1284 Upper Freehold: 1194 1179 Wall: 5212 5182 West Long Branch: 2079 2065 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.