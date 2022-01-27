Covid-19 Update

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, Jan. 24 and Thursday, Jan. 27 there have been 1,198 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been 36 new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Thursday, Jan. 27 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Monmouth County, in partnership with Vault Health and Brookdale Community College, will also be hosting testing clinics on the following dates:

  • Friday, Jan. 28 in Lincroft from 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arena, Arena Dr.
  • Saturday, Jan. 29 in Lincroft from 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arena, Arena Dr.
  • Monday, Jan. 31 in Lincroft from 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arena, Arena Dr.

The Brookdale testing site will be open at least three days per week through February with saliva PCR tests and rapid antigen tests available.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

27-Jan24-Jan
Aberdeen:42154183
Allenhurst:136135
Allentown:267264
Asbury Park:34133387
Atlantic Highlands:681676
Avon-by-the-Sea:347346
Belmar:986978
Bradley Beach:730719
Brielle:10571050
Colts Neck:21942181
Deal:487487
Eatontown:34583414
Englishtown:500494
Fair Haven:10591042
Farmingdale:389388
Freehold Borough:29402916
Freehold Township:78437757
Hazlet:45164477
Highlands:671660
Holmdel:32493229
Howell:1293312810
Interlaken:159157
Keansburg:25722546
Keyport:13831372
Lake Como:291288
Little Silver:12221207
Loch Arbour:5353
Long Branch:75097452
Manalapan:88208725
Manasquan:11481135
Marlboro:75957539
Matawan:22482234
Middletown:1355213433
Millstone Township:20181987
Monmouth Beach:618615
Neptune City:10521043
Neptune Township:70897029
Ocean:63196267
Oceanport:13601349
Red Bank:29352914
Roosevelt:110108
Rumson:13461337
Sea Bright:255252
Sea Girt:340339
Shrewsbury Borough:10291015
Shrewsbury Township:221219
Spring Lake:461453
Spring Lake Heights:784769
Tinton Falls:37463704
Union Beach:12891284
Upper Freehold:11941179
Wall:52125182
West Long Branch:20792065
Unknown:00

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

