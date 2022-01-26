101 Walnut Avenue, Middletown section of Middletown Township.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – At 2:17 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to homeowner reporting smoke in a bedroom at 101 Walnut Avenue, Middletown section of Middletown. At 2:22 p.m. Deputy Chief John Waltz arrived reporting smoke throughout the structure. Second Assistant Chief Anthony Fulciniti immediately entered the structure to perform search and rescue efforts and identify the source of the smoke. The first arriving apparatus sent a fire suppression crew in and immediately extinguished the bedroom fire with and 1 3/4” hose line.

It should be noted that the homeowner proactively closed the bedroom door of the bedroom from which the smoke was emanating. The homeowner shared the fact that she had learned of this fire control method published by the Middletown Township Fire Marshal’s office to social media two weeks earlier. This action by the homeowner restricted the fire to its room of origin. This the second time in just two weeks that this action has reduced the spread of fire in two separate structure in Middletown Township. The Middletown Township Fire Department asks our residents to please take note this and other fire safety actions. For example, smoke and Carbon Monoxide detector testing and maintenance (annual replacement of batteries and replacement of smoke detectors older than ten years and Carbon Monoxide detectors over the age of five years).

Smoke emanates from house on Walnut Ave in Middletown. Photo by Laurie Kegley, MTFD Public Information Officer Photographer.

Deputy Chief Waltz requested the Middletown Township Fire Department Air Unit to provide breathing air to the firefighters working inside the structure. A 5” Large Diameter Hose (LDH) supply line from the nearest fire hydrant 900’ away delivered water to the fire scene. Thermal imaging cameras were employed to ensure all fire was found and extinguished. The building utilities were secured by New Jersey Natural Gas, Jersey Central Power and Light and New Jersey American Water.

After overhaul the of the fire was completed the call was placed under control by Deputy Chief Waltz at 2:45p.m. All units were cleared from the scene at 3:59p.m.

Approximately 50 firefighters from 4 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from Belford Engine, Community, Middletown Township Fire Company Number 1 and River Plaza Hose Company fire companies.

Port Monmouth First Aid provided medical services to all firefighters. Eight EMS providers provided medical and rehab services. No firefighter injuries were reported.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Fire Deputy Chief Waltz. The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshal’s office, under the direction of Fire Marshal Edward Skelly.