MIDDLETOWN – The AAUW Used Book sale is featuring its January half price sale this Saturday, January 29 from 9a.m. to 1 pm. All book and other items in the store will be offered at half price throughout the day. Items at the Sale include both hardcover and paperback books, CD’s, DVD’s, games, puzzles and a large assortment of children’s books.

The Annual Used Book Sale sponsored by the AAUW, American Association of University Women, is located at the lower level of Old First Church, 69 Kings Highway

The Book Sale is open Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. during which book donations will also be accepted. Regular hours for browsing and sales continue Saturdays from 9:00 to 1:00 p.m. except for holiday weekends. Donations can also be made Saturday mornings until 11:30 a.m.

For more information on the AAUW, their sales, and guidelines for tax deductible donations, visit the groups site at aauw-nj-nmcb.org or call 732-275-2237.