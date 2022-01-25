RED BANK, NJ – Music is the universal language of love and is a fabulous way to tell someone special just how you feel about them.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and now is the time to order a personalized live-online or pre-recorded Singing Valentine from a male barbershop quartet.

Using an internet connection, a uniformed quartet will meet by video with you and your loved one, share your personal message, and sing two songs of love to your special person.

Or a personal video will be pre-recorded and sent with our quartet sharing your personal message, then singing two songs of love to your special person. The recording is yours to keep and you may share it with friends and family.

The Chorus of the Atlantic each year provides uniformed quartets to serenade lovers in four-part harmony. “Our quartets have performed in homes, offices, restaurants, schools, even a police academy, but due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we want to provide safe delivery options this year.” said Terry Schmalzried, president of the Red Bank Area Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

To order a personalized Singing Valentine call Jon Greene at 732-583-1684. The deadline for ordering is February 10, 2022.

The cost is $30 for a keepsake prerecorded Singing Valentine, or $45 for a scheduled livestream greeting. Each includes two songs and your personal message of love. You will receive an email with a custom link and time for the live meeting or a secure link to your pre-recorded video to download. Please write a short message for the quartet to share in the livestream or video before you call to order your special gift of love.

For more information, visit our website at www.redbankchorus.org.

PHOTO: Quartet from the Red Bank Area Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society poses with a past recipient of a Singing Valentine at Ranney School in Tinton Falls.