SANDY HOOK, NJ – The Sandy Hook Foundation (SHF) is pleased to be named as the official Charity Partner of the 2022 Jersey Shore Half Marathon, produced by the Shore Athletic Club, (Shore A.C.).

As the Official non-profit Friends Group of the National Park at Sandy Hook, the Foundation is dedicated to preserving and protecting the park’s natural and cultural resources. Sandy Hook is a 2,044 acre peninsula extending between the Raritan Bay and Atlantic Ocean. With seven ecosystems, miles of ocean and bay beaches, and Fort Hancock, a federally designated National Historic Landmark, there is much to experience during your visit.

Established in 1989, the Foundation has a long track-record of projects within the park, including restoration of the Lighthouse Keepers Quarters, adjacent to the Sandy Hook lighthouse, the oldest continually operating lighthouse in the United States. Other projects include installation of hydration stations along the MUP trail for walkers, runners and bikers to fill up reusable water bottles, educational videos about osprey and piping plovers, rebuilding of the popular observation deck overlooking the tip of the Hook, and installation of fencing in front of the deck. The Foundation also installed and maintains bicycle repair stations along the 7-mile Multi Use Path, where bikers can fix a flat, blow up their tires with air, and make minor repairs.

Established in 1934, the Shore A.C. is New Jersey’s oldest running club, and is truly a club for all athletes and all seasons. As a members-driven organization, Shore A.C. fields “varsity” and local men’s and women’s teams competing in every event within the sport, on every level, including youth to juniors, “open,” and Sub-Masters and Masters. Members have included Olympians, World Champions, National Champions, and more. With over 500 members who live in New Jersey and beyond, the Shore A.C. hosts more than two dozen events each year. The Jersey Shore Half Marathon is a signature event of the Shore A.C., and this will be the 49th running of the event.

Registration for the 2022 race can be found here through RunSignUp. Registration is $50 per person through January 31, $60 until June 26, $70 until September 19, $85 through September 26, and $90 day-of the event on Sunday, October 2.

During registration, participants will have the option to make a tax-deductible donation to The Sandy Hook Foundation through the event website, to support our work within the park. The Foundation will also be present on race day.

For more information about The Sandy Hook Foundation, please email [email protected], visit the website at www.sandyhooknj.org, or call 732-291-7733.

For questions or more information about the Jersey Shore Half Marathon, contact race coordinator Erin O’Neill. Both groups look forward to seeing you at the beach on Sunday, October 2, 2022.