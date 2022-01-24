LINCROFT – Although the weather has been cold, Monmouth County Park System Rangers are cautioning residents that area bays, ponds and reservoirs are not safe for skating or other winter activities. In most cases, ice must be 4 – 5” thick to safely support people. Rangers are trained to test the viability of ice and have observed that currently, ice is simply not thick enough to safely allow access. Testing ice requires systematic daily sampling from multiple locations before the waterbody opens for winter activities.

The appearance of ice can be deceiving, especially to children who may be tempted to venture out onto a frozen waterbody. Even if ice can support the weight of a child at the water’s edge, there are often thin spots from moving water or other conditions that will not support their weight. County Park Superintendent Tom Fobes reminds parents to have a discussion with their children about ice safety. “We love to see kids outside, staying active during winter months,” Fobes said. “But they should only go out on the ice in an area that is posted as safe and is monitored daily by someone with proper training.”

Checking ice thickness at Holmdel Park

County Park Rangers are monitoring conditions daily and will announce on the Park System’s Winter Activities webpage when conditions are favorable for ice skating and ice fishing.

