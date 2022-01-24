LINCROFT, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners held a joint press conference with Vault Health and Brookdale Community College today to announce their partnership to provide a COVID-19 testing site at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arena, which is being funded by the New Jersey Department of Health.

“I am very excited to announce the County’s partnership with NJDOH, Vault Health and Brookdale to provide an additional testing site for our residents,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We know that there has been an increase in demand for testing and the County has been working tirelessly to expand testing availability for our residents. We are grateful to our partners who have helped make this happen through joining together to open this large-scale testing site.”

The testing site will be open at least three days per week through February with saliva PCR tests and rapid antigen tests available. Results will be provided for PCR tests in 24 to 48 hours.

“Vault Health is honored to partner with the State of New Jersey to give New Jersey residents access to efficient, reliable, and accurate Covid tests,” explains Shawn Baxley, Vice President, Field Operations. “These tests allow people to know their Covid status quickly, thus protecting their loved ones and the people around them.”

“Brookdale Community College is proud to partner with Monmouth County, Vault Health and the State to address the COVID-19 testing needs of our community,” said Dr. David Stout, President of Brookdale Community College. “As the county college of Monmouth County, we are committed to ensuring the health, wellbeing and success of our community.”

The testing site will be open during the following hours in January:

Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to noon

Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to noon

Jan. 31 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The testing site’s February hours are as follows:

Mondays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon

Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon

Friday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon

Friday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For news and information regarding COVID-19 vaccines and testing in Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.