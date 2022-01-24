RED BANK, NJ – Meet the Atlantic Naturopathic team of Dr. Olivia Froehlich and Dr. Michelle Naman, two licensed naturopathic doctors providing natural health consultations in their recently opened office location at 227 E Bergen Place, Suite 5 in Red Bank, NJ. As naturopathic doctors, they work with clients who vary from just wanting to start a new healthy lifestyle, to navigating acute and chronic conditions, using routine and specialty labs and natural interventions such as herbal formulas, dietary supplements, nutrition, and exercise. With each client, Drs. Froehlich and Naman work diligently to discover the root cause of illness and tailor recommendations accordingly. Both Drs. Froehlich and Naman were born and raised in New Jersey, but later met in medical school at Bastyr University in Seattle, Washington while serving as board members of their school’s Naturopathic Medical Student Association (NMSA) chapter. Drs. Froehlich and Naman are eager and excited to serve their community here in New Jersey.

Atlantic Naturopathic offers an initial 90-minute long visit to review your health history, goals, and obstacles. This detailed intake allows Drs. Froehlich and Naman to develop a more complete understanding of the whole you which is then integrated into your personalized set of recommendations. “We believe that you should be in charge of your health care,” explains Dr. Froehlich. “Here at Atlantic Naturopathic, we value taking the time to educate our clients because we believe it is empowering to understand how our bodies work when they’re healthy, when there’s disease, and most important of all, how to translate this knowledge into actionable and accessible change.” Follow up visits range from 30 to 50 minutes, optimizing the time you get to spend with your doctor.

While both Drs. Naman and Froehlich see clients with any and all conditions, they each have specialties. Dr. Naman has special interests in gastrointestinal concerns and preconception care, while Dr. Froehlich has special interests in cardiovascular conditions, auto-immune diseases, and mold-related illnesses.

Atlantic Naturopathic is happy to offer free 15-minute discovery calls to see how naturopathic care could be right for you. Drs. Froehlich and Naman look forward to meeting and working closely with you to help you achieve your health goals! You can find them on Instagram and Facebook, online at www.AtlanticNaturopathic.com or call 732-704-4877.