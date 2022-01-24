Middletown, NJ – The Middletown Township Historical Society has made more than twenty yearbooks and student publications of Middletown Township High School available for free on their website, MiddletownNJHistory.org.

The books date from 1919 and extend through 1942. They are browsable and searchable, and in addition to student photographs, contain local ads, class and school histories, athletics information, and more. Middletown Township High School opened in 1911 and moved the following year to Leonardo (and was often referred to as Leonardo High School), before moving to the location where Middletown High School North is today.

Former Middletown High School. Credit: demolitionforum.com

“These publications are a great resource for those researching their family, or for those wanting to learn more about what life was like in Middletown 80 to 100 years ago,” said Thomas Valenti, president of the Middletown Township Historical Society. “We are happy to make these freely available to the Middletown community and beyond.”

The yearbook scanning project began in 2021, with help from a grant by the Investors Bank Foundation. The books, which are in the public domain, came from the archive of the Middletown Township Historical Society, which acquired the books through donations over the years. The Historical Society hopes to continue the project to include more years, and is looking for more yearbooks to complete its collection. If anyone has any yearbooks to donate, or would like to learn more about other resources offered by the Historical Society, please visit MiddletownNJHistory.org. The Middletown Township Historical Society is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization established in 1968.