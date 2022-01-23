At approximately 12:15 a.m. Sergeant Zudonyi and Patrolman Funk responded to a report of a structure fire at a Grand Avenue residence.
Upon officer arrival all residents of the home were out of the home and the fire was coming through the one story home’s roof, near the chimney.
The Atlantic Highlands Fire Department responded along with mutual aid from surrounding towns and was able to put the fire out with no one being injured.
The incident is currently being investigated by the Monmouth County Fire Marshall, Atlantic Highlands Fire Marshall and the Atlantic Highlands Police Department.
