Henry Hudson varsity basketball welcomed back fans to the Coach Jimmy Whitehead gym today and did not disappoint!

HHRS Basketball Junior point guard Jax Ross

Under the direction of Coach Brian Kelly, they wrapped up Saturday afternoon’s game with a winning score of 75-32 against Warren County Vocational-Tech showing once again, these energetic players are a team to contend with. Junior point guard Jax Ross, led the scoreboard with 19 points followed by Freshman guard Jack Fitzpatrick, with 18. Double digits were also reached by Senior, Quinn Casey, and Sophomore, Brandon Hendrickson to the delight of the Hudson crowd.

HHRS Basketball Hudson Admirals Demetrius Harvey

The steals, assists and rebounds were endless as these young men fought for their victory.

Henry Hudson Admirals will play again Monday night against Asbury Park and they are hoping to “rock the hill” once again!

HHRS Basketball Team 2020-21