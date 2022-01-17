The Atlantic Highlands Police Department received several complaints over the last few weeks of mail not making it to their intended destinations through the United States Postal Service. This department learned that many residents had dropped off their mail at the mail drop box in front of the post office.

With the assistance of Ocean Township Police Department, it was learned that Ocean Township Police Department had located two individuals with large amounts of mail in their vehicle while actively stealing mail at an Ocean Township postal drop box location. Ocean Township Police Department arrested both individuals.

After a thorough investigation by Sergeant Gurian it was determined that these two individuals, Kaseem Kidd (Hackensack, NJ) and Ricky Javiar (Lyndhurst, NJ), also stole mail from the Atlantic Highlands drop boxes and were charged with theft and burglary by Sergeant Gurian. Both subjects currently have active warrants for their arrest from the Atlantic Highlands Police Department.

This department believes that these are only two individuals of a possibly larger network of criminals who are stealing mail throughout the entire county. It is recommended that you drop off mail inside the post office or drop it off at the mail drop box between daily pick-up times to avoid any further issues.

The Atlantic Highlands Police Department will be keeping a closer eye out for suspicious activity at our drop boxes.

