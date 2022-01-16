MANALAPAN – If you have never tried it, now is your chance.

The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities.

Each of the programs is offered at https://bitly.com/MonCoLibraryYoga

And all are easily accessible. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound.

The instructor explains that Yoga offers both body and mind a variety of paths to de-stress, improve flexibility, and unwind. Deep breathing and slow stretching movements warm muscles, while a standing pose may build balance and strength. Interested persons are invited to choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular Library-video class series.

Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor and Yoga at Home Standing.

Steven also warns that while moderate physical activity is safe for most people, health experts suggest talking with a person’s own physician before starting any exercise program.

On Thursday, Jan, 28, the library is offered An Evening of Reiki, sharing mediation, presented by Holistic Health Counselor Lauren Kranich, MPA, CPC. Registration is required for the Reiki program, and can be made on line at www.MonmouthCountyLib.org. Registration must be complete by Wednesday, Jan. 26 at noon, and the link will be e-mailed to all registrants prior to the Jan. 27 program.

For more information on all the programs offered both in the library branches and on line, visit www.MonmouthCountyLib.org.