FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 13 there have been 3,997 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been 17 new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather.

  • Tuesday, Jan. 18 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 19 in Neptune from 4-7 at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33.
  • Thursday, Jan. 20 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it at the Neptune testing site on Wednesday, Jan 19.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

13-Jan10-Jan
Aberdeen:39283751
Allenhurst:132129
Allentown:244233
Asbury Park:32063099
Atlantic Highlands:635613
Avon-by-the-Sea:338331
Belmar:920888
Bradley Beach:675659
Brielle:1002971
Colts Neck:20892006
Deal:475466
Eatontown:31522991
Englishtown:469455
Fair Haven:986942
Farmingdale:372358
Freehold Borough:27232637
Freehold Township:73077063
Hazlet:42704134
Highlands:621609
Holmdel:30612972
Howell:1210811709
Interlaken:151142
Keansburg:24112334
Keyport:13171282
Lake Como:278273
Little Silver:11481108
Loch Arbour:5251
Long Branch:70166731
Manalapan:82758012
Manasquan:10801051
Marlboro:70886831
Matawan:21032025
Middletown:1276512410
Millstone Township:18841827
Monmouth Beach:584569
Neptune City:973937
Neptune Township:66296415
Ocean:59095684
Oceanport:12601219
Red Bank:27352638
Roosevelt:101101
Rumson:12691233
Sea Bright:237227
Sea Girt:329317
Shrewsbury Borough:9351792
Shrewsbury Township:197195
Spring Lake:426412
Spring Lake Heights:723689
Tinton Falls:34583339
Union Beach:12251184
Upper Freehold:10881047
Wall:49114748
West Long Branch:19861911
Unknown:00

Please be advised that the total for Shrewsbury Borough is less than last week due to a separation issue during the transition from the Monmouth County Regional Health Commission to the Monmouth County Health Department, where each case was counted twice. This issue has now been resolved and reflected above.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

