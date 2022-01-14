HOLMDEL, NJ – HTC is proud to welcome this “excellent” (New York Times) artist with a “powerhouse belt” (Entertainment Weekly) for her Holmdel debut!

One of Broadway’s most sought after performers, Caissie Levy has starred in iconic performances on Broadway and London’s West End. Come join Caissie as she makes her Holmdel debut in our award-winning Broadway at the Barn series on Saturday, February 19th.

Caissie Levy stars February 19 Broadway at the Barn

About Caissie Levy

Caissie recently starred in her seventh Broadway show, Caroline or Change, at Studio 54. She created the role of Elsa, in Disney’s Broadway production of Frozen, and recreated the iconic role of Fantine in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables.

She is known to Broadway and West End audiences for originating the roles of Sheila in the Tony Award-winning revival of Hair, and Molly in Ghost. Other Broadway credits include Elphaba in Wicked (also LA); Penny in Hairspray (also 1st national tour & Toronto); Maureen in Rent (national tour). Off Broadway credits include First Daughter’s Suite (The Public Theater); Murder Ballad (MTC). Caissie’s voice can be heard on 5 original cast albums, she has been featured on many singer/songwriter’s records, and her solo EP, With You, is available wherever you buy your music. In concert, she backed up Sir Rod Stewart in his Las Vegas residency, headlined Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, and has played solo across the US, UK and Canada. caissielevy.com IG/Twitter @CaissieLevy

For one night only, join this phenomenal talent as she will “Let it Go” and provide an incredible night of entertainment not to be missed!

Tickets are selling in record numbers, get yours now!

Infused with whimsy and humor check out Caissie’s mashup of “Let it Go” and “Let it Be” unlike one you’ve ever heard before.

Saturday, February 19th at 7PM ET. Tickets: $45

GET TICKETS HERE