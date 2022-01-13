Holmdel, NJ – Holmdel Township has received a $114,000 Monmouth County Municipal Open Space Grant for the Pedestrian and Bikeway Plan Project, Township officials announced.

The funding, which will be matched by the Township, will be used toward the construction of Phase I of a new, largely off-road, pedestrian and bikeway trail. The complete trail will connect municipal facilities, parks, existing trails, businesses, and schools throughout the Township. The plan will establish a safe bicycle and pedestrian travel route not only for recreation, but as a practical transportation alternative to many municipal destinations. The Township’s Traffic and Bike Safety (TABS) Committee initiated the idea of a cross-town bikeway and the committee was responsible for the development of the proposed route. This project has become a priority for the both the TABS Committee and the Governing Body.

“This was a competitive grant,” said Committeewoman Cathy Weber, liaison to the Recreation and TABS Committees, upon announcing the grant. “It is wonderful to see citizens of our community coming together for this initiative, partnering with the Township and County for this incredible project. It will provide new opportunities for residents and visitors alike to appreciate Holmdel’s beautiful park system.”

As proposed, the path will be along the perimeter of Township property between Roberts Road and Crawfords Corner Road, east of the Ramanessin Brook. This first phase of the path will be constructed during the late spring and summer of this year, with projected use by this fall. The proposed trail is designed to go through wooded land, surrounded by preserved open space and farmland. Trails will include paved areas, signage, crosswalks, and curb ramps, and they are being designed to facilitate the protection of landscapes, wildlife habitat, cultural resources, and ecosystem integrity.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen the value of open space for our physical and mental health,” Mayor Greg Buontempo stated. “We are thrilled to partner with the County to continue to preserve Holmdel’s open spaces, especially in areas that are at risk of development. We look forward to seeing our residents enjoying the new trail system later this year.”

The TABS Committee was established in January 2020 to advise the Township Committee on matters related to vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle safety. Their primary goals are to make Holmdel a bike- and pedestrian-friendly town; foster the construction and preservation of bikeways and trails; and improve the connectivity, safety, and accessibility of non-motorized and motorized networks and infrastructure for people of all ages and abilities.