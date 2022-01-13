Atlantic Highlands Councilman Brian Boms, a member of the Monmouth County Library Commission for two years, was unanimously named chairman of the Commission at its reorganization meeting this week.

Boms succeeds Nancy Grbelja in the position.

“I am ecstatic to be unanimously appointed as chairman of such an amazing group, “ Boms said. “ Our County Library Commission is committed to strengthening our libraries and their services for all of the county’s residents to enjoy.” Boms, in stressing he importance of a library system, quoted Andrew Carnegie in his believe that “A library outranks any other one thing that a community can do to benefit its people.”

The Chairman added that “our staff continues to meet the challenges of working around the pandemic while planning the completion of renovations and improvements at the Headquarters Library.”

In addition to the library, Boms has been actively involved in a broad variety of community affairs at many levels for his entire life.

He is currently serving his first term on the Atlantic Highlands Council, and is also a founding member and vice president of the Henry Hudson Tri-District Education Foundation, a position he has held for the past five years.

Boms has served as president of The Foundation to Save the Jersey Shore from 2014, a position he still holds. He has served the Atlantic Highlands Recreation community for years as a soccer, basketball and baseball coach as well as working as a volunteer with the Atlantic Highlands PTO. Boms is employed as a broker with a Hoboken real estate firm.

Barbara McMorrow was named vice-chair of the Commission, Mary Ann Musich continued as secretary and Marcy McMullen, treasurer.

The board also welcomed Barbara Lovell, West Long Branch, as a new member of the Commission. Lovell, a Monmouth County resident for more than 30 years, also expressed appreciation for being able to serve on the Commission, tracing the importance of strong and accessible public library systems in her own life and highlighting the role libraries play not only in education, but recreation and culture as well.

The Commission will continue to hold its regular monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m.