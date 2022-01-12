The Atlantic Highlands Police Department has been advised by several residents that some of their mail was not making it to their intended destination over the last few weeks. After further investigation it was discovered that some postal customers had gift cards, lottery tickets or personal checks stolen from the mail.

The matter is still under investigation but we have reason to believe that the mail drop boxes outside of post offices are being targeted not only in Atlantic Highlands but many other surrounding jurisdictions.

If you happen to be a victim of mail theft or fraud in reference to this case or any other case in the future, we suggest keeping a close eye on your bank accounts and credit activity.

If anyone has any information in reference to this investigation please contact the Police Department at 732-291-1212.