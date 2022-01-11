Keansburg, N.J. – The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 6, 2022 in Keansburg, N.J. One male civilian sustained fatal injuries.

The decedent has been identified as James Sutton, 55, of Keansburg, N.J.

According to the preliminary investigation, at approximately 3:21 p.m. on Jan. 6, multiple 911 calls were received by the Keansburg Police Department reporting a robbery in progress at a pharmacy at 199 Main Street. Officers of the Keansburg Police Department responded. When officers arrived, Mr. Sutton was holding a large knife and threatening to harm an employee of the pharmacy. One officer was stabbed by Mr. Sutton. Multiple officers fired their service weapons striking Mr. Sutton, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The officers who discharged their weapons have been identified as Officer Jillian Putkowski, Detective Christopher Rogan, and Detective Richard Johnson.

The male officer who was stabbed is recovering.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.