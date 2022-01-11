Monmouth County – On December 20, 2021, sixty-seven nursing students completed their Associate Degree in Applied Science and received their pins at the Nursing Pinning Ceremony in the new year!

The nursing program at Brookdale Community College is one of only nine programs in the United States to have its roots in the Cooperative Research Project of Columbia University, which originated the concept of placing nursing education in the community college setting in 1952. The Brookdale nursing program has been accredited since 1979. In addition, since 2009, it has twice been named a “Center of Excellence” by the National League for Nursing in Creating an Environment that Promotes Pedagogical Excellence.

“The nursing program is the most rigorous programs that we offer here at Brookdale Community College,” said President Dr. David Stout addressing the graduates. “You dove into the middle of one of the scariest times and the most dangerous times that we have all encountered and you decided you wanted to be on the front lines. Thank you for being there to heal us, bring our children into the world, to hold our hands when we finally say good bye, and for helping to heal our damaged bodies and our broken hearts. Thank you for dedicating your life to making sure all of us live healthier and happier lives.”

The Fall Class of 2021 graduates are entering the health care profession of nursing at the most challenging moment of our history. They had to overcome the challenges of their education during a pandemic to achieve their dreams and goals. The Nursing Pinning Ceremony celebrates and honors the graduates on completing their studies and starting their professional careers. However, it is also an opportunity to express pride and appreciation for the faculty members and staff who worked tirelessly to ensure the best possible education and who showed a commitment to excellence that had no bounds.

“It is a great privilege to share this tradition of marking your transition from nursing student to a member of the profession,” said Dr. Jayne Edman, dean of the Health Science Institute. “You showed passion, and a willingness to take risks to help others. You demonstrated remarkable adaptability, grace, determination, and resilience. You gained the skills and knowledge to step into a heath care environment that needs you now more than ever.”

Instructor of Nursing, Tara Rostrom-Lorenz, MSN, RN, served as the guest speaker. She spoke about great perseverance, compassion, and inspiration. To the audience of family and friends, she remarked, “The graduates have worked diligently and have earned their honorable nursing pin, they have demonstrated clinical judgement, advocacy, academic excellence, critical thinking, perseverance, grit and of course compassion.” To the graduates, she said “You will change lives, and you will impact people every single day in their most vulnerable time, and you will persevere. You are ready!”

Shante Bracy, one of the nursing graduates, was the farewell speaker. To all the clinical instructors, she said, “Thank you for going above and beyond to advocate for us to have the best clinical experience.” To her fellow nursing graduates, she said, “Remember you are resilient. It took strength and a lot of flexibility to persevere through this program during uncertain times. You are qualified, you belong and you are more than enough. Take heart were ever you go, because truly, nursing is a work of art.”