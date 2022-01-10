RED BANK, NJ – We are currently offering curbside services only — our physical building is closed to the public due to the surge in COVID cases locally.

We are still offering virtual programming (see this week’s programs below).

All items are still available checkout, and you can email us up to 10 pages for free printing. Notary services are also available during our regular hours — knock on the door and we’ll come out and help you.

Nearly 30 Red Bank businesses have joined Destination Electric, demonstrating the Borough’s commitment to sustainability and climate initiatives! View the complete list of participants on Red Bank’s Community page. Any questions about the program can be directed to [email protected]

Congratulations to our Volunteers of the Year!

2020’s Volunteer of the Year is John Valor.

2021’s Volunteer of the Year is Patty Whyte.

We will be CLOSED Monday the 17th of January for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. We will be open at our normal hours on Tuesday the 18th.

Events

All library events are virtual until further notice.

Monday January 10th

Tonight at 7 PM is Guided Journaling over Zoom. Register here.

Tuesday January 11th

Tuesdays at 10:30 AM is Virtual Story Time! New videos will be posting every Tuesday to our YouTube and Facebook page. Conversational Spanish is Tuesday at 7 PM over Zoom! Register here.

Wednesday January 12th

Wednesday is Power Play! This program will be posting to YouTube and Facebook. January’s theme is Disney movies!

Thursday January 13th

Thursdays at 10:30 AM is Virtual Story Time! Videos will be posting every Tuesday to our YouTube and Facebook page. Thursday at 7 PM is the Artist’s Workshop over Zoom. Register here.

Friday January 14th

Friday at 11 AM is Dance Fitness Class with Eryka over Zoom. Click here for sign-up instructions!

Coming Soon

Tuesday the 18th at 7 PM is Sustainable Red Bank. This month’s topic: What’s holding us back on climate change? Register here. Tuesday the 19th is Readin’ on the River Book Club. This month’s book is The Dutch House by Ann Patchett — get your copy from the circulation desk! Register here.

Hours

Monday: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Tuesday: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Wednesday: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Thursday: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Friday: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am – 2:00pm

Sunday: Closed