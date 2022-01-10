ATL. HIGHLANDS – The Atlantic Highlands Historical Society will be the recipient of a chair dating to the early 19th century, a gift of the descendant of one of the most esteemed and revered families in local history.

Mary (Leonard) Stout

David Springsteen has notified the Society he would like to donate an antique chair which belonged to his great grandmother, Mary Leonard Stout, the daughter of Capt. James H. Leonard and Emma TW. Leonard. The chair dates to when the family built the house which is currently the St. Agnes Thrift Shop at 55 Avenue D.

The chair has been in the family since the 1800s, Springsteen said but has not been used for more than a quarter of a century because of its fragility.

Mary (Leonard) Stout as a child

Springsteen said he will be at the Museum on Sunday, Jan. 16, at noon to make the presentation.

“We are honored and excited to receive such an addition to our museum,” said Alice Kupper, speaking for the Society that owns and maintains the Strauss Mansion on E. Mount Ave. “Both the Stout and Leonard families have deep roots in our community and have contributed so much towards its growth and improvements. Having a chair that was once at 55 Avenue D when the Leonards lived there in the mid to late 1800s will be not only a delight to see but highly valuable piece of local history for all to see and enjoy. We look forward to Mr. Springsteen’s visit next Sunday and are eager to add this wonderful piece of furniture to the Strauss House Museum.”

Wedding announcement of Mary and Jonathan Stout

Mary Stout’s husband was Jonathan T. Stout, a landscape contractor credited with supervising the road grades for many of the streets in the borough. He was also recognized for laying out the gardens among the roadways. His obituary described him as a man of integrity, honesty, and always square dealing in all his business dealings. His funeral, when he died at age 73, was held at Central Baptist Church with the pastor, George R. Ellen and former pastor, George Gardner, both officiating.