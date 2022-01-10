FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Thursday, Jan. 6 and Monday, Jan. 10 there have been 7,751 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been ten new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather.

Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Freehold from 4-7 at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St.

Thursday, Jan. 13 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it at the Freehold testing site on Tuesday, Jan 11.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:





10-Jan 6-Jan Aberdeen: 3751 3495 Allenhurst: 129 123 Allentown: 233 221 Asbury Park: 3099 2867 Atlantic Highlands: 613 590 Avon-by-the-Sea: 331 315 Belmar: 888 838 Bradley Beach: 659 616 Brielle: 971 933 Colts Neck: 2006 1893 Deal: 466 439 Eatontown: 2991 2778 Englishtown: 455 429 Fair Haven: 942 885 Farmingdale: 358 334 Freehold Borough: 2637 2446 Freehold Township: 7063 6640 Hazlet: 4134 3866 Highlands: 609 571 Holmdel: 2972 2801 Howell: 11709 11106 Interlaken: 142 136 Keansburg: 2334 2217 Keyport: 1282 1195 Lake Como: 273 264 Little Silver: 1108 1048 Loch Arbour: 51 48 Long Branch: 6731 6320 Manalapan: 8012 7497 Manasquan: 1051 1005 Marlboro: 6831 6369 Matawan: 2025 1894 Middletown: 12410 11681 Millstone Township: 1827 1732 Monmouth Beach: 569 535 Neptune City: 937 874 Neptune Township: 6415 5932 Ocean: 5684 5265 Oceanport: 1219 1143 Red Bank: 2638 2461 Roosevelt: 101 97 Rumson: 1233 1148 Sea Bright: 227 214 Sea Girt: 317 301 Shrewsbury Borough: 1792 825 Shrewsbury Township: 195 182 Spring Lake: 412 389 Spring Lake Heights: 689 645 Tinton Falls: 3339 3124 Union Beach: 1184 1111 Upper Freehold: 1047 970 Wall: 4748 4494 West Long Branch: 1911 1835 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.