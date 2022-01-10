Covid-19 Update

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Thursday, Jan. 6 and Monday, Jan. 10 there have been 7,751 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been ten new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL
We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather.

  • Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Freehold from 4-7 at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St.
  • Thursday, Jan. 13 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it at the Freehold testing site on Tuesday, Jan 11.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

10-Jan6-Jan
Aberdeen:37513495
Allenhurst:129123
Allentown:233221
Asbury Park:30992867
Atlantic Highlands:613590
Avon-by-the-Sea:331315
Belmar:888838
Bradley Beach:659616
Brielle:971933
Colts Neck:20061893
Deal:466439
Eatontown:29912778
Englishtown:455429
Fair Haven:942885
Farmingdale:358334
Freehold Borough:26372446
Freehold Township:70636640
Hazlet:41343866
Highlands:609571
Holmdel:29722801
Howell:1170911106
Interlaken:142136
Keansburg:23342217
Keyport:12821195
Lake Como:273264
Little Silver:11081048
Loch Arbour:5148
Long Branch:67316320
Manalapan:80127497
Manasquan:10511005
Marlboro:68316369
Matawan:20251894
Middletown:1241011681
Millstone Township:18271732
Monmouth Beach:569535
Neptune City:937874
Neptune Township:64155932
Ocean:56845265
Oceanport:12191143
Red Bank:26382461
Roosevelt:10197
Rumson:12331148
Sea Bright:227214
Sea Girt:317301
Shrewsbury Borough:1792825
Shrewsbury Township:195182
Spring Lake:412389
Spring Lake Heights:689645
Tinton Falls:33393124
Union Beach:11841111
Upper Freehold:1047970
Wall:47484494
West Long Branch:19111835
Unknown:00

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

AHHerald relies on advertising to support our operations.
When you click an affiliate link we may earn a commission.