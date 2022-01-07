HOLMDEL, NJ – The Planning Board’s annual reorganization meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022 at 7:00pm. Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases and out of an abundance of caution, the meeting will be held virtually via Zoom.

To access the meeting on January 11th – Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85154304614?pwd=NjBqdkJWOE12U3hSL1UxelVOYURoUT09

Passcode: 617046

Or One tap mobile :

US: +13126266799,,85154304614#,,,,*617046# or +19292056099,,85154304614#,,,,*617046#

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 851 5430 4614

Passcode: 617046

Holmdel Planning and Zoning Board Reorganization Meetings To Be Held Virtually 3

Zoning Board of Adjustment

The Zoning Board of Adjustment’s annual reorganization meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 at 7:00pm. Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases and out of an abundance of caution, the meeting will be held virtually via Zoom.

To access the meeting on January 12th, please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88669111409?pwd=TTRhZmlaUlhEVFN2WXIwei9OWStIZz09

Passcode: 129932

Or One tap mobile :

US: +13126266799,,88669111409#,,,,*129932# or +19292056099,,88669111409#,,,,*129932#

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 886 6911 1409

Passcode: 129932

The agenda for this meeting can be viewed in the Agenda Center by visiting www.holmdeltownship.com and clicking on the Agendas and Minutes link under the Government menu.