MIDDLETOWN, NJ – On Sunday, January 2nd, Middletown Township made history by hosting its annual reorganization meeting for the first time inside the courtroom of the new municipal building. Local dignitaries, residents, and friends and family attended the meeting both in-person and virtually via WebEx. Tony Perry and Kimberly Kratz were sworn into the Township Committee by Monmouth County Surrogate Maureen Raisch. This will be Perry’s second three-year term and Kratz’s first term.

Under the Township’s form of government, the Township Committee designates two members to serve as mayor and deputy mayor for a one-year term. The Township Committee selected Tony Perry to serve as mayor for the fourth consecutive year and Rick Hibell to serve as deputy mayor for the second consecutive year. Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden swore in Perry for his mayoral role, and Monmouth County Surrogate Maureen Raisch administered Deputy Mayor Rick Hibell’s oath of office.

Our 2022 fire chiefs and EMS chiefs were sworn in by Mayor Perry. All volunteers of our emergency service organizations, boards, and commissions also accepted their oaths of office at the meeting. Each group focuses on different aspects of our community. We are truly grateful for our volunteers who work together to improve our town.

Congratulations to everyone who was sworn in and thank you for your dedication to Middletown!

Click HERE to view photos from the meeting.

Click HERE to watch our Annual Reorganization Meeting on the Township’s YouTube channel or catch it on our TV channel (Verizon FIOS Channel 26/Comcast Cable Channel 20) every night at 5:00 PM and 8:30 PM through Monday, January 17th.