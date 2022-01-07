HIGHLANDS, NJ – Mayor Carolyn Broullon closes out 2021 with record breaking news for our 0.64 square-mile borough. “Highlands total grants and other funds awarded for 2021 were $4,551,616, “she announced at the Borough’s Reorganization meeting on January 1, 2022.

The 2021 Grants and other Awards are as follows:

FEMA Hazard Training $11,050

Community Development Block Grant to repair Marine Place $179,605

American Rescue Plan $246,703

NJ Transportation Municipal Aid $165,000

FY 2021 Police Body Camera Grant $38,722

Sandy Community Disaster Loan Forgiveness [loan + interest] $2,860,000

Body Armor Grant $38,722

DEP Green Acres Grant $149,754+ Low Interest Loan $449,260 for Skate Park $599,014

DOT Various Roads Grant $212,800

Monmouth County Open Space for Skate Park $200,000

Total GRANTS AND OTHER AWARDS $4,551,616

“The Borough is committed to exploring every grant or low interest loan we can apply for to upgrade our facilities and infrastructure, “ Mayor Broullon said. “The more funding we win of this nature equates to less taxes we have to raise from our property owners,” she continued.

For more information on this and other Borough grants and projects, please visit. www.highlandsborough.org or call 732-872-1224.