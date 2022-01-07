HIGHLANDS, NJ – Mayor Carolyn Broullon closes out 2021 with record breaking news for our 0.64 square-mile borough. “Highlands total grants and other funds awarded for 2021 were $4,551,616, “she announced at the Borough’s Reorganization meeting on January 1, 2022.
The 2021 Grants and other Awards are as follows:
FEMA Hazard Training $11,050
Community Development Block Grant to repair Marine Place $179,605
American Rescue Plan $246,703
NJ Transportation Municipal Aid $165,000
FY 2021 Police Body Camera Grant $38,722
Sandy Community Disaster Loan Forgiveness [loan + interest] $2,860,000
Body Armor Grant $38,722
DEP Green Acres Grant $149,754+ Low Interest Loan $449,260 for Skate Park $599,014
DOT Various Roads Grant $212,800
Monmouth County Open Space for Skate Park $200,000
Total GRANTS AND OTHER AWARDS $4,551,616
“The Borough is committed to exploring every grant or low interest loan we can apply for to upgrade our facilities and infrastructure, “ Mayor Broullon said. “The more funding we win of this nature equates to less taxes we have to raise from our property owners,” she continued.
For more information on this and other Borough grants and projects, please visit. www.highlandsborough.org or call 732-872-1224.
AHHerald relies on advertising to support our operations.
When you click an affiliate link we may earn a commission.
ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL
We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com