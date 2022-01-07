Red Bank, NJ – The Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce has supported our business community for nearly 100 years while playing an essential role in the health of the business community regionally and statewide. As a leading resource to strengthen our member businesses, EMACC introduces the Women In Business Committee inaugural event Monday, January 10, 2022 from 5pm-7pm hosted by EMACC member Elena Sullivan-Saley of Your CBD Store Monmouth Beach with refreshments provided by EMACC member and Premier Sponsor Manasquan Bank.

EMACC’s Women in Business Committee Chair Shannon Fasone of Smart Title Insurance Company, “The Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce Women In Business Committee is excited to host our first event to actively promote the empowerment of women by putting their businesses first! Giving women the opportunity to network with each other in an environment that supports this goal creates relationships and ultimately helps to achieve success. Learn how to set up your success by taking care of YOU!

We hope to see you on January 10th!”

Elena Sullivan-Saley, owner of Your CBD Store Monmouth Beach joined EMACC when she opened her store in 2019. Elena’s store is like walking into a welcoming and calming living room of a friend and the perfect place to kick off our Women in Business and 2022. Elena has a commanding knowledge of her product and will be sharing information with us and will be available to answer your questions.

Dallitza Perez, owner of DNC Lifestyle Fitness in Shrewsbury opened her new business and joined EMACC in August of this year. Starting another year off right is a goal for many of us. As a business owner, Dallitza understands the importance of taking care of yourself physically and mentally to be healthy and energized to take on your life, career and everything else that is thrown into your world. Dallitza will pull together her knowledge of owning a business and provide us with some tips to succeed!

Kristine Zulewski, Branch Manager of Manasquan Bank, Shrewsbury is a founding member of EMACC’s Women In Business Committee (and Committee Secretary). We thank Kristine and Manasquan Bank for their Premiere Sponsorship for this inaugural event. We are thankful for the partnership with Manasquan Bank and the additional efforts to arrange our snacks from MJ’s Monmouth Beach.

Collaborate, empower and support.

$20 EMACC member fee

$25 Future EMACC member fee

The Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1928 has supported our business and community for almost 95 years. EMACC plays an essential role in the health of the business community regionally and statewide. Proudly serving Eatontown, Fair Haven, Little Silver, Middletown, Monmouth Beach, Oceanport, Red Bank, Rumson, Sea Bright, Shrewsbury and Tinton Falls. All are welcome! Call for more information (732) 741-0055 or send us an email [email protected] for membership details.