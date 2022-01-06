FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 and Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 there have been 4,523 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been nine new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents at location that allow test to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather.

Thursday, Jan. 6 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Freehold from 4-7 at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St.

Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it at the Freehold testing site on Tuesday, Jan 11.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:





If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.