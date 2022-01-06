Impact 100 Jersey Coast Co-Founders, Deirdre Spiropoulos and Heather Burke have announced their plans to step back from daily operational duties into key advisory roles.

“As Co-Founders, we have had the honor of being a part of Impact and watching it grow from 11 founding members to more than 400 in just six years. There is much to be proud of…from recruiting our first 100 members to passing the $2 million mark in grant funding..and all the while working alongside such passionate and committed women. At this point in Impact’s evolution, we are proud and excited to pass the baton to the next generation of energized, capable leaders”

In the new year, Deirdre passed the reins of Co-President to Rowena (Ro) Crawford-Phillips. Ro is an Impact 100 JC founding member who has worked tirelessly to build the Grants Team to what it is today. Ro is replaced by Grants Co-Chairs, Anne Yeh, and Tricia Frankenfield.

In April, Heather will pass her Co-President seat to Lori Missing. Lori has also been part of Impact 100 JC since the beginning, serving as a leader in both Events and Membership–helping build them to their current strength. She will continue to lead Membership through March in tandem with our Vice President, Karen Waltz, before assuming the Co-President role.

“Our power is in our collective and what we have begun will only continue to grow and evolve. For that, we need new members, new leaders, and new perspectives to steer us on this next phase of our journey and ensure the long-term health of our giving circle. We are grateful for all we’ve shared, inspired by all we’ve accomplished together and excited for all that lies ahead.”

We thank Deirdre and Heather for their years of dedication leading and guiding Impact 100 Jersey Coast to where it proudly stands today – 400+ women strong and ready to continue its mission of collectively funding transformational grants to local nonprofit organizations in Monmouth County.