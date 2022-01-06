Holmdel, NJ – The Holmdel Township Committee held its annual reorganization meeting on January 4, 2022. Due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and out of an abundance of caution, the Committee decided to hold the meeting virtually on the Zoom platform.

Greg Buontempo was chosen by his colleagues to continue serving as Mayor of Holmdel Township for 2022. Mayor Buontempo presided over the election of Committeeman Prakash Santhana as Deputy Mayor as well as the swearing-in of newly elected Committeeman Rocco Impreveduto by his father, former Monmouth County Commissioner and former Holmdel Mayor Patrick Impreveduto.

“At the end of a challenging year, I could not be prouder of Holmdel’s accomplishments,” said Mayor Buontempo during his reorganization address. “I look forward with optimism and hope to the opportunities in the year ahead.”

The Township Committee made official appointments of professionals and carried out other normal business during last night’s meeting.

Read a full copy of Mayor Buontempo’s remarks here.

