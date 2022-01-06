The holidays are a busy time of year with decorating, wrapping, baking etc. It is also a time to remember what the holidays are really about such as family, friends and spreading goodwill to others. During the month of December, students and staff members at Highlands Elementary School displayed kindness and goodwill through two very special events.

Green Team members Eva Scarabaggio, Evie Knox, Lily Crossan & Maddox Jerinsky-Supino assist with the Used Today Drive.

First, on December 10th, The Highlands Elementary School’s Green Team Committee hosted a Used Toy Drive. This was a great opportunity for members of the community to drop off toys to be repurposed. We had many donors who provided toys for this drive and a very nice turn out of community members who were able to come and pick up toys in addition to help reduce waste. We had over 70 toy donations and approximately 50 of them were repurposed to a new home immediately. All left over toys were donated to Second Chance Toys.

Towards the end of the month The Highlands Student Council hosted a Candy Gram Fundraiser where they raised $720 for the Food Bank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties. The students, along with their advisors Mr. Mahoney & Ms. D’Andrea organized the sale, prepared over 800 candy cane “grams” and hand delivered them to each classroom. Initially, the HES Student Council set a goal to raise $250, which would provide 750 meals to families. The sale was such a hit, that the initial goal was easily met within hours! Thanks to a kind, anonymous donor through Fulfill, the HES Student Council’s generous donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar, bringing the total donation for this fundraiser to $1,440 and will provide about 4,500 meals to local families in need!

We are reminded, in this season of giving, that a small amount of generosity can inspire great positive change in our world today.