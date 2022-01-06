A couple of weeks ago, one of my seminary students posted online that he was able to get a dozen fellow students to commit to reading through the Bible in 2022. This will be the first time that he and other students have read the entire Bible in a year. It was so beautiful to read his note and see his enthusiasm that he was able to gather a group to do this and the anticipation that the Lord will bless them as they read together.

As he was making this announcement, I was personally reading the last chapters of the Old Testament and the New Testament in the book of the Prophet Zechariah and the book of Revelation. Both books are about restoration. Zechariah looks forward to the restoration of the nation of Israel and Revelation looks forward to the restoration of the whole world when God will reign over everything without any opposition.

I was thinking about the numerous times that God has blessed my life as I read the Bible in 2021. My practice this year was to follow Our Daily Bread, where we are assigned 2-4 chapters from the Old Testament and one chapter from the New Testament for each day. In addition to that, I have been reading one devotion from Oswald Chambers’ My Utmost for His Highest and singing 10 songs from different hymn books. I have found that I usually know at least five of the ten hymns, and I have gone through 5 hymnals – some in Romanian and some in English. I decided to spice up my reading by adding either Italian or Serbian to my daily selections. This is only for the New Testament readings since I do not have a whole Bible in these languages.

I have borrowed an expression from one of my colleagues – “O Holy God, God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit, I am so delighted to be in your presence this morning.” I do this because reading the Bible is not only an exercise in reading, but it is worship in the presence of the Holy God. The Lord has promised to be present, and He promised that He is watching over his word to fulfill it.

I hope and pray that in addition to my enthusiastic student and the group he has gathered, there will be millions around the world who will make the commitment to read the entire Bible in one year. The Lord God, the author of the Holy Scriptures, will bless you as you read His word and learn of the perfect, pleasing, and good plan that He has for your life. Have a Happy and Blessed Year 2022 in God’s Word.

