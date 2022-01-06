FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Department of Public Works and Engineering has begun preparations in light of the snow forecast across the County on Jan. 6 into Jan. 7. The Department will be pretreating County infrastructure and continue to monitor the impending storm. County officials urge resident to travel with caution.

“We are asking those who do not need to travel to stay off the roads during the storm and those who must travel to do so with extreme caution,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Monmouth County Department of Public Works and Engineering. “The County has the ability to put 180 trucks and equipment in operation with 135,000 gallons of brine and 40,000 tons of treated salt available. Crews will apply deicing materials of treated salt to prevent snow and ice from bonding to the road surfaces and will switch to plowing operations as conditions dictate. If you come across County snow and ice control trucks and equipment, make sure to give them room to do their work.”

According to the National Weather Service, snow totals expect to range from one to three inches with wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Snow fall is predicted to start 10 p.m. today until 10 a.m. Friday, Jan.7. Slippery conditions are expected and could impact road conditions.

The County will apply the salt brine and magnesium chloride-treated rock salt in advance of storms as it has done since 2007. The salt brine and a pre-application of treated rock salt prevent the snow and ice from bonding to the roads. The treated rock salt is more environmentally friendly.

There are 1000 Lane miles of road, 35 building complexes and Belford ferry terminal. We ask the motoring to use caution and allow extra time to their destination, along with yielding to plow trucks so they can perform their duties. The county also performs shared services assisting our municipalities and Earle Weapons Base.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, visit www.visitmonmouth.com