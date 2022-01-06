January 3, 2021

To Our Constituents:

We want to let you know that our time as your New Jersey State Assembly Members will be coming to an end on January 11, 2022. Our Legislative Office in Ocean Township will continue to serve our constituents through the Senate side that will be utilizing the space.

It has been an honor and a privilege to represent you in the New Jersey General Assembly for the past 6 years. During that time, we successfully advanced approximately 80 pieces of legislation from our office that were signed into law. We were honored to have Chairmanships of the Human Services Committee and the Agricultural and Natural Resources Committee, and along with the great staff we had assembled we assisted thousands of our constituents on a wide variety of issues and concerns.

It has been challenging and rewarding and we were very proud to represent and advocate for the 18 towns that make up the 11th Legislative District.

While we will no longer be your Representatives, we will continue to reside in this District as constituents like you. More importantly, we will continue to be advocates for this District and Monmouth County because we truly believe this area is one of the great places to live in New Jersey. You can still reach out to the district Senate legislative office, at (732) 695-3371, where staff will still be available to help residents of the Eleventh Legislative District with any issues.

Thank you for making this experience for us one of the highlights of life’s long journey.

Sincerely,

Eric J. Houghtaling

Assemblyman

11th District

Joann L. Downey, Esq.

Assemblywoman

11th District