FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Division on Aging, Disabilities & Veterans Services, Area Agency on Aging/Aging and Disability Resource Connection (AAA/ADRC), recently received recognition from the New Jersey Division of Aging Services, Office of Area Agency on Aging Administration, for their outstanding efforts to help seniors during the pandemic.

In the annual programmatic and fiscal assessment of the Monmouth County AAA/ADRC, the State highlighted all of the ways that the Division provided “exemplary service” to Monmouth County seniors.

“The County’s Office on Aging wasted no time springing into action as soon as the pandemic began,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley. “Their staff immediately began reaching out to provider agencies in order to ensure services and resources would be available to those who needed them while finding ways to bridge the technology gap some seniors were experiencing.”

The assessment noted that the Monmouth County AAA/ADRC organized meeting with Senior Center directors to discuss best practices to reach frail seniors, process challenges and concerns about their individual senior centers and share best practices.

The Monmouth County AAA/ADRC also worked with the Monmouth County Health Department to register seniors and health-compromised residents for COVID-19 vaccines, prepared over 500 Go Bags to distribute and created the Monmouth County COVID-19 Resource Guide.

“The Monmouth County COVID-19 Resource Guide provided information on emergency food delivery services, pharmacy services, caregiver services, behavioral health services and resources at the local, State and federal levels for seniors and all Monmouth County residents,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Kiley.

The assessment closed by commending the AAA/ADRC and its providers for the exemplary service to Monmouth seniors during the pandemic.

For more information about the Monmouth County Office on Aging, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.