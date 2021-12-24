FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, Dec. 20 and Thursday, Dec. 23, there have been 2,243 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been four new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Jan. 5 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Parking Transportation Center located at 1 Municipal Plaza. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:





23-Dec 20-Dec Aberdeen: 2739 2670 Allenhurst: 100 94 Allentown: 193 190 Asbury Park: 2333 2294 Atlantic Highlands: 479 459 Avon-by-the-Sea: 264 258 Belmar: 728 708 Bradley Beach: 516 501 Brielle: 793 772 Colts Neck: 1562 1501 Deal: 371 354 Eatontown: 2247 2197 Englishtown: 372 365 Fair Haven: 749 721 Farmingdale: 256 246 Freehold Borough: 2088 2066 Freehold Township: 5563 5430 Hazlet: 3136 3032 Highlands: 472 463 Holmdel: 2311 2233 Howell: 8975 8715 Interlaken: 115 114 Keansburg: 1785 1704 Keyport: 968 934 Lake Como: 232 228 Little Silver: 884 861 Loch Arbour: 37 37 Long Branch: 5337 5252 Manalapan: 6386 6229 Manasquan: 836 814 Marlboro: 5322 5176 Matawan: 1571 1526 Middletown: 9560 9282 Millstone Township: 1450 1421 Monmouth Beach: 435 429 Neptune City: 728 715 Neptune Township: 4819 4719 Ocean: 4441 4335 Oceanport: 952 926 Red Bank: 2118 2085 Roosevelt: 80 79 Rumson: 992 963 Sea Bright: 187 187 Sea Girt: 254 247 Shrewsbury Borough: 706 693 Shrewsbury Township: 143 140 Spring Lake: 321 315 Spring Lake Heights: 545 528 Tinton Falls: 2560 2534 Union Beach: 883 859 Upper Freehold: 833 819 Wall: 3815 3717 West Long Branch: 1544 1520 Unknown: 4 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.