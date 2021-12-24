Red Bank, NJ – Sue Kiley, Deputy Director of the Monmouth County Board of Commissioners, was met with a standing ovation this morning when she announced to a meeting of Monmouth County Republican municipal leaders that she is seriously considering a challenge to long term incumbent Rep Frank Pallone, Jr. in New Jersey’s 6th Congressional District.“Frank Pallone no longer represents the values of the people of Middlesex and Monmouth County,” declared Kiley, a registered nurse who had a 30 career in health care before entering public service after Superstorm Sandy. “Pallone stands with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi. I stand with the people of New Jersey.”

“Just this weekend, Pallone emailed his supporters bragging about the so called accomplishments of the Biden Administration. Biden has brought us higher gas prices, higher grocery prices and international disgrace. We need to elect new leaders who will put the interest of American first .”

Kiley said she will make a formal announcement about her potential candidacy after the first of the year.