CASA for Children of Monmouth receives $10,000 Giving Tuesday Grant from The Rite Aid Foundation

The Rite Aid Foundation has generously awarded CASA for Children of Monmouth a $10,000 grant as part of its 2021 Giving Tuesday grant award. The grant will support CASA of Monmouth’s program of advocacy for the foster children they serve.

“CASA of Monmouth is thrilled, once again, to receive a grant from the Rite Aid Foundation for Giving Tuesday,” said Cindi Van Brunt, Executive Director CASA of Monmouth. “We are so appreciative of the support and generosity of Rite Aid. This allows us to reach even more children in foster care who need a CASA by their side to speak up for their best interests in court.”

CASA for Children of Monmouth is one of nearly 500 partner charities across the country receiving a Giving Tuesday grant from The Rite Aid Foundation. The grants are funded through the KidCents customer fundraising program. Rite Aid customers enrolled in KidCents can round up their purchases in-store and online. The Rite Aid Foundation reinvests the customer contributions into local charities and missions to drive community change and support disadvantaged and underserved communities. This year’s total foundation grant allocation was $4.8 million.

“CASA for Children of Monmouth shares The Rite Aid Foundation’s caring commitment to creating healthier and more equitable neighborhoods,” said Matthew DeCamara, executive director of The Rite Aid Foundation, a public charity established by Rite Aid in 2001. “All of our Giving Tuesday grant recipients address the profound realities of racial inequities and health disparities through their own ways and strategies – and have done it during an unprecedented public-health crisis that has significantly interrupted normal programming, fundraising events and daily operations. We’re grateful to support their important work and uplift our neighborhoods together.”

About CASA for Children of Monmouth

Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASAs, are highly trained volunteers from the community who work with children in the child welfare system who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. CASAs are assigned to the foster children by a family court judge to “be their voice” in court to ensure the children’s needs are being met and to work towards a permanent, safe home. CASA ensures these children do not fall through the cracks of the child welfare system.

These advocates are a constant source of support for the children they work with. CASA provides a dedicated adult presence to those who are most vulnerable. The emotional toll of being separated from their home and family has a severe impact on these children. The influence of the volunteers cannot be understated – CASA volunteers can improve children’s well-being and help them reach a permanent home. The ultimate goal is always reunification with family if it is safe – or other caring relatives or foster parents ready to adopt. For more information, www.casaofmonmouth.org.

About The Rite Aid Foundation

The Rite Aid Foundation is a charitable, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) public charity established by Rite Aid in 2001. Its mission is to raise funds to support charitable activities in the various communities that Rite Aid serves, with a sharpened focus on addressing racial inequities and health disparities while driving meaningful progress and sustainable change on these key issues.

About Rite Aid Corporation

As the trusted, everyday care connector, Rite Aid drives lower health care costs through better coordination, stronger engagement, and personalized services that help you achieve whole health for life. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.