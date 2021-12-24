ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – C. Eugene Allen American Legion Post 141 members Paul Bishoff, Peter Donoghue, Tom Veth and Bill Pointon were given life memberships in the Post in ceremonies recently.

The men were honored with standing ovations from guests at the annual holiday gathering of family and friends of the post. The event also recognized the post’s comradeship well as special honors paid to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, or came home with physical or emotional scars.

Bishoff, an Army war veteran of the Korean War, is 88 years old and has been a member of the local post for more than ten years.

Donoghue, who is 81, is an army veteran of the Vietnam War era, and is a former mayor and councilman in Atlantic Highlands. He has been a Post member for 18 years.

Pointon, who is 80, also served in the Vietnam era. Pointon has been a member of the American Legion for 22 years, having transferred from Post 338 where he had been a member for the 20 years previous. Pointon, who is the post chaplain, served in the Coast Guard.

Veth, who is 72, is a Navy veteran of the Vietnam era,is a past post commander and a member of the post for 22 years.

Post Commander Peter Doyle praised each of the honorees and explained to guests the Lifetime membership presented to each of the veterans is in recognition of their past military service and their contributions both to the community and to Post 141.