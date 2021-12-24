FREEHOLD, NJ – Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) today announced the winners of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge (CAC) for the Fourth District of New Jersey. Administered by Members of Congress, the annual contest is part of a nationwide competition for middle and high school students to showcase their software app-developing skills and teamwork.

“Congratulations to Aditya Choudhary from Manalapan-Englishtown Middle School for his ingenuity and creativity in developing the winning app ‘Trackie,’” said Rep. Chris Smith. “This incredible app helps students and their parents monitor school bus arrival times to prevent students from waiting outside in the cold for an extensive amount of time.”

The winning app was awarded by a panel of judges that evaluated a total of 8 apps submitted by 20 students from several middle and high schools around the Fourth District.

An honorable mention was awarded to Aydin Gurudutt, Kylie Fuerbacker, Jacob Bardinas and William McHale—pictured left to right along with their teacher Laura Gesin (second from left)—from Monmouth County Vocational School District’s Communications High School in Wall for their app “Aegus.”

The “Aegus” app enables users to periodically share their location to confirm their safety. If the user’s status is not updated, the app sends a pre-authorized message to a loved one indicating the individual may be in trouble.

Established in 2014, the CAC has become the largest student computer science competition in the world. The challenge was created to foster STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) skills among students and emphasize the importance of these skills for the future, especially in areas of the U.S. economy like cybersecurity and intellectual property.

The app challenge—which is sponsored nationally by the Internet Education Foundation—was made available by 340 Members of Congress in their congressional districts this year.

Middle and high school students from the Fourth Congressional District interested in participating in next year’s contest may contact Congressman Smith’s Freehold office at 732-780-3035 or visit www.congressionalappchallenge.us for more information.