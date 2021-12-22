FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce that the Monmouth County Health Department and their community partners have administered 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines since December 2020 when the vaccine became available.

“Today is a milestone accomplishment by the Monmouth County Health Department who have worked nonstop since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Thank you to our health care providers and nurses who rose to the challenges associated with COVID-19 to make sure vaccines were administered to those who wanted to receive them.”

“Our health care providers and nurses who administered 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines and counting should continue to be commended for their efforts,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Monmouth County Health Department. “The Board of County Commissioners would also like to thank our partners throughout the County that have hosted clinics to make the vaccine accessible across the County.”

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.