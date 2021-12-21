The Count Basie Center Teen + College Film Fest is now opened to all New Jersey students from 7th grade onwards, including New Jersey high school grads who attend college full-time out-of-state.

This year’s festival will have both an in-person and online component, with public screenings of top films at Basie Center Cinemas in Red Bank, and a virtual panel of industry experts and student filmmakers. Trophies will be awarded in the middle school, high school and college age brackets, with recognition for “Best Narrative Film,” “Best Editing,” “Best Documentary,” “Best Animation” and “Best Acting Performance.” In addition, a day-of Audience Award is on the line, as well as a School Award for any school entering three or more films. See our rules and regulations on FilmFreeway for more details.

Timeline:

Early bird / reduced fee deadline: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Deadline: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Notification of selection: Monday, April 11, 2022

Film screenings: Weekend of April 22, 2022

Online presentation of selected films / Audience Choice voting: Monday, April 25 – Tuesday April 27

Virtual Panel Event/Award Ceremony: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Awards & Prizes

Trophies will be awarded in the following categories:

Middle School (7th-8th grade)

-Best Film

High School Filmmakers (9th-12th grade)

-Best Narrative Film

-Best Documentary

-Best Animation

-Best Acting Performance

-Best Direction

College Filmmakers up to age 25

-Best Narrative Film

-Best Documentary

-Best Animation

-Best Acting Performance

-Best Direction

In addition, an Audience Award will be given to the selection with the highest online score on April 14th.

A “School Award” will also be given, consisting of Sony filmmaking equipment. To qualify, at least three different selections must be submitted by a single school; winner to be chosen by the highest average score of their films.

Official Selections with the overall highest-rated and Audience Award films will receive a world premiere celebration at the new Basie Center Cinemas in Red Bank, NJ.

Basie Center Film fest laurels will be awarded to all finalists.

For submission details: https://filmfreeway.com/basiecenter