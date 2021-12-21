Sharing the love of Jesus by being a warm and welcoming community growing in faith, changing lives and serving others

Special Christmas Week Services at AH United Methodist Church 7

Blue Christmas, Dec. 21st @ 7:00 p.m.

Many persons feel very alone in the midst of all the Christmas festivities, decorations and singing. The days grow shorter and shorter… as darkness of night grows longer and longer. Many of us find our spirits sinking in this season. A word of Hope is needed.

This is the very reason of Christmas! If everything in life had been wonderful, we would not need a Savior. It is for those of us who need encouragement and strength for the days ahead that

JESUS CAME INTO THE WORLD!

For this reason we offer a Blue Christmas/Longest Night of the Year Service. This is a service of comfort, hope, peace, and light. Regardless of church background, come and share prayers, scripture, and music to acknowledge that God’s presence is for those who mourn or struggle. God’s Word come to shine light into our darkness. ALL are invited to this peaceful and faith filled service!

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

This service will be streaming online via Facebook and will be posted to YouTube following the live service.

Special Christmas Week Services at AH United Methodist Church 8

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24th

7:00 p.m. – Atlantic Highlands Sanctuary & Streaming Online via Facebook.

A Family Candlelight Service which will include a special message for young children.

This service will be posted to YouTube for later viewing.

11:00 p.m.- Atlantic Highlands Sanctuary

We gather together in the stillness of the night for a meditative service of scripture, songs, special music, communion, and candlelight as we welcome the birth of our Savior.

Image result for christmas offering

Special Christmas Week Services at AH United Methodist Church 9

Christmas is a season of giving. For that reason, each year we designate our Christmas Offering to particular missions. Christmas offerings made tonight (noted in the memo of a check or in a Christmas offering envelope) will be divided between two missions.

Nationally, we will be supporting our neighbors in Kentucky and Tennessee devastated by recent tornadoes. We will send designated funds through UMCOR for relief and recovery. Locally, we have provided Christmas for 44 children. Christmas offerings will help provide for these costs.

Special Christmas Week Services at AH United Methodist Church 10

Christmas Season Services

First Sunday after Christmas, Dec. 26 at 9:30 a.m.

The journey between Christmas day and Epiphany is known on the church calendar as the Christmas season. This season is most familiar to us through the carol entitled, The 12 Days of Christmas. The 12 days of this season tells the story and message of our faith which is embedded in the gifts our true love (God) brings in this repetitive and captivating song. In 2021, the First Day of Christmas finds itself on a Sunday. So, what a perfect way to begin this season then to highlight the good news of our faith through the hidden message written into this familiar Christmas carol.

Children are invited to bring on of their Christmas gifts to be blessed.

Special Christmas Week Services at AH United Methodist Church 11

Epiphany Sunday, Jan. 2 at 9:30 a.m. : John Wesley Covenant Service and Communion

As we enter this new year of 2022, we bring the gift of ourselves to the manger of the Christ child as we recommit our lives as disciples of Jesus through this service of covenant and communion.

This will be the last Sunday to bring diapers to place under the sanctuary tree. The diapers will be given to The Maker’s Place. A Center of Hope and ministry of the Greater NJ Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church located in Trenton which provides a year’s worth of diapers to moms with newborn babies. For every diaper that arrives under the tree, Jill will match before delivering them to Trenton.



Our mailing address is:

United Methodist

96 3rd Ave

Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716-1233

We are located at:

96 Third Ave, Atlantic Highlands NJ

www.anchorumcnj.com

[email protected]

732-291-0485

Streaming online via Facebook & YouTube

For Bulletins or more information visit www.anchorumcnj.org

Church uses the iWave system in the sanctuary.

Unable to attend online or in person?

Let us know so we can mail the bulletin and sermon.