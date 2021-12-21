FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, in partnership with the Monmouth County Planning Board, presented two organizations with 2021 Merit Awards during a Planning Board meeting held on Dec. 20.
“The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners and the Planning Board are pleased to recognize four outstanding honorees who have made significant contributions to planning in Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Planning Board. “The honorees should be commended for their dedicated work to the community, and I want to thank the Monmouth County Planning Board for taking this opportunity to highlight those who work tirelessly to keep Monmouth County the place you want to be.”
“The Monmouth County Planning Board has done an extraordinary job at recognizing plans, projects, programs, individuals, municipalities, businesses, community leaders and stakeholder organizations that truly add community value to our great county,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra. “Thank you to all the organizations that continue to make Monmouth County a wonderful place to live.”
The 2021 Merit Awards were presented to:
Crossroads St. Peter’s Church
ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL
We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com
Category: Community & Culture
Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Village (Soldier On)
Category: Development & Redevelopment
The 2021 Merit Award Honorable Mention was presented to:
Keyport Complete Streets Plan and Demonstration Project
Category: Plans, Publications & Web-Based Services
ReOpen 2021
Category: Community & Culture
The Planning Board established the Merit Awards Program in 1984 to recognize those plans, projects, programs, individuals, municipalities, businesses, community leaders and stakeholder organizations that have made a significant contribution to the advancement of planning and planning outcomes in Monmouth County.
For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or call the Monmouth County Division of Planning at 732-431-7460.
AHHerald relies on advertising to support our operations.
When you click an affiliate link we may earn a commission.