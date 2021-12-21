FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, in partnership with the Monmouth County Planning Board, presented two organizations with 2021 Merit Awards during a Planning Board meeting held on Dec. 20.

“The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners and the Planning Board are pleased to recognize four outstanding honorees who have made significant contributions to planning in Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Planning Board. “The honorees should be commended for their dedicated work to the community, and I want to thank the Monmouth County Planning Board for taking this opportunity to highlight those who work tirelessly to keep Monmouth County the place you want to be.”

“The Monmouth County Planning Board has done an extraordinary job at recognizing plans, projects, programs, individuals, municipalities, businesses, community leaders and stakeholder organizations that truly add community value to our great county,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra. “Thank you to all the organizations that continue to make Monmouth County a wonderful place to live.”

The 2021 Merit Awards were presented to:

Crossroads St. Peter’s Church

Category: Community & Culture

Downtown Freehold has been home to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church since the 1700s. The project is also known as “Crossroads” which is a new 7,000 square foot multi-purpose building that blends new construction and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance with the 1700’s architecture of the surrounding structures. This new building was created in order to expand the Church’s public services such as its meal preparation and youth tutoring program to the surrounding community. Crossroads also offers a new event space that is available to rent for patrons and the public alike.

Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Village (Soldier On)

Category: Development & Redevelopment

The Gordon H. Mansfield Village, also known as the Soldier On project, is a 70-unit affordable housing development constructed to assist veterans of Monmouth County. This project not only houses these veterans but offers a multitude of amenities such as workforce assistance, holistic wellness programs, meal preparation, legal, and transportation services. Some features of the building include flexible community spaces, patios with grill stations, and green technologies to promote sustainable living.

The 2021 Merit Award Honorable Mention was presented to:

Keyport Complete Streets Plan and Demonstration Project

Category: Plans, Publications & Web-Based Services

The development of Keyport Complete Streets Planning and Demonstration Project was a collaborative effort to develop a design guide and implementation plan to help provide safer access and mobility for all travelers. Products from the project included a Complete Streets Design Guide, Implementation Plan, and demonstration project where the Henry Hudson Trail crosses Maple Place.

ReOpen 2021

Category: Community & Culture

The City of Asbury Park developed an outdoor dining and entertainment plan in order to assist local businesses and promote tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. ReOpen 2021 outlined the policies and guidelines of how business owners could utilize a temporary pedestrian only area on Cookman Avenue. The plan allowed for art installations, performances, and outdoor dining and retail that would have otherwise been restricted due to the pandemic.

The Planning Board established the Merit Awards Program in 1984 to recognize those plans, projects, programs, individuals, municipalities, businesses, community leaders and stakeholder organizations that have made a significant contribution to the advancement of planning and planning outcomes in Monmouth County.

For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or call the Monmouth County Division of Planning at 732-431-7460.