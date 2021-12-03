Lincroft, NJ – Feeling lonely, confused, sad? The holidays can be both a time of joy but also sadness, grief and feelings of loneliness that are exacerbated during the isolation of a worldwide pandemic. As we enter the time of year, where the days are short and the nights long and dark, Lincroft Presbyterian Church acknowledges both the joys and sadness of the season with a Blue Christmas Service, to be held Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 7:30 pm synchronously in church at 270 Everett Road, Lincroft and online via Zoom.

“We need the space and time to acknowledge our sadness and concern; we need to know that we are not alone,” says Pastor Diane Ford. “This evening brings us together to acknowledge our fears and anxieties, as well as provide a place for hope and healing and to see that God’s light shines in the darkness.”

Lincroft Presbyterian Church (www.lincroftpc.org) – Our Mission: Sharing Jesus Every Day…In All Ways with an open, inclusive and welcoming congregation that brings people together to support the community through beach cleanups, food and clothing drives, a CropWalk team, Women’s Book Club, Fiber of Faith Arts Group, Men’s Group, an active choir, and more. Worship with us Sundays at 10:00 am in the sanctuary at 270 Everett Road, Lincroft (on the corner of West Front Street), or via zoom. Services posted on LPC’s YouTube channel. Find us on Facebook and Instagram: @lincroftpc.