Middletown, NJ – The New Jersey Affiliate of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics applauds U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) for championing legislative efforts to convene a national White House conference focused on food, nutrition, hunger and health.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics “urges Congress to add its support to this bipartisan, bicameral bill. This conference would be a much-needed step to address hunger and nutrition insecurity in the United States,” said registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy President Kevin L. Sauer.

The NJ state affiliate president, Marisa Sweeney, RDN, RYT added, “It is wonderful to see New Jersey’s senators recognizing the value and urgency in working to create solutions to alleviate food insecurity in our state. Their actions to champion legislation that supports the underserved and those who have experienced hardships in having basic needs met due to the global pandemic is incredibly important”. The pandemic has brought to light the disparity among families in this country and the need to examine the programs and policies in place for those in need. The Association of American Medical Colleges report that “54 million people in America face food insecurity during the pandemic, which could have dire consequences for their health.”

“It has been more than a half-century since the White House assembled a conference dedicated to these important issues,” Sauer further commented. “Today, we must work together to create modern solutions to food and nutrition insecurity to ensure families have access to healthful, nutritious food.” In 1969, the first and only White House conference on food, nutrition, hunger and health convened, leading to significant investments to the creation and expansion of programs millions of Americans still rely on today, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children and the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program.

Following the 50th anniversary of the first conference, the Academy joined other organizations in calling for another conference. “Nutrition plays a crucial role in every stage of life and supports health, wellness and improved quality of life. The Academy is a proud supporter of policies that improve health and reduce food insecurity in the United States and on a global scale,” Sauer said. The New Jersey Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is excited that a National White House Conference on Food, Nutrition, Hunger, and Health is under consideration.

For a direct quote and/or interview, please contact the New Jersey Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics at: [email protected]

Learn more about what a Registered Dietitian can do for you here: https://eatrightnj.org/