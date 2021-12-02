TRENTON, N.J. – A Monmouth County, New Jersey, man was arrested today for impersonating a federal agent and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Wesley Rucker, 34, of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of impersonating a federal agent, and one count of possession of an imitation badge. He is scheduled to appear this afternoon by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tonianne J. Bongiovanni.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

On Oct. 22, 2021, Rucker sought treatment in the emergency room of a Red Bank, New Jersey, hospital. Hospital personnel noticed that Rucker had a handgun in his waistband. Rucker told hospital security personnel that he was a member of law enforcement and displayed a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) identification. Hospital security had Rucker store his handgun in a locker in the hospital’s security office. Hospital personnel contacted the Red Bank Police Department after becoming suspicions of Rucker’s claimed affiliation with federal law enforcement. Responding officers confronted Rucker, and he told the officers that he was a “DEA agent.” Rucker displayed the same DEA identification to the officers. As the officers were investigating Rucker’s claims, Rucker attempted to leave the hospital without his handgun. Officers took Rucker into custody and seized the fake identification along with a fake DEA badge that Rucker had not used. Officers learned that Rucker was a previously convicted felon who had no prior affiliation with the DEA.

The felon in possession of a firearm charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The impersonation of a federal agent charge carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000. The possession of an imitation badge charge carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison, and a fine of up to $5,000.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Newark Field Division, Trenton Field Office, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey L. Matthews; officers of the Red Bank Police Department, under the direction of Chief Darren McConnell; members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey; special agents of the DEA, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson; officers of the Old Bridge Police Department, under Acting Chief Joseph P. Mandola Jr.; and officers of the Matawan Police Department, under the direction of Chief Thomas J. Falco, with the investigation leading to the charges.

The government is represented by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Matthews of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Criminal Division in Trenton.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.