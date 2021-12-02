FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, Nov. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 2, there have been 793 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been five new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Dec. 8 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:





2-Dec 29-Nov Aberdeen: 2475 2456 Allenhurst: 85 84 Allentown: 174 169 Asbury Park: 2145 2125 Atlantic Highlands: 430 428 Avon-by-the-Sea: 234 234 Belmar: 656 654 Bradley Beach: 480 477 Brielle: 709 701 Colts Neck: 1356 1340 Deal: 338 338 Eatontown: 2076 2065 Englishtown: 340 334 Fair Haven: 644 639 Farmingdale: 233 233 Freehold Borough: 1967 1954 Freehold Township: 5009 4971 Hazlet: 2745 2713 Highlands: 440 438 Holmdel: 2066 2050 Howell: 7900 7806 Interlaken: 106 105 Keansburg: 1569 1561 Keyport: 871 863 Lake Como: 219 217 Little Silver: 794 788 Loch Arbour: 36 36 Long Branch: 5005 4976 Manalapan: 5746 5703 Manasquan: 757 744 Marlboro: 4796 4742 Matawan: 1400 1388 Middletown: 8470 8371 Millstone Township: 1303 1295 Monmouth Beach: 409 403 Neptune City: 657 651 Neptune Township: 4454 4427 Ocean: 4050 4015 Oceanport: 834 814 Red Bank: 1980 1974 Roosevelt: 71 71 Rumson: 901 897 Sea Bright: 173 170 Sea Girt: 226 226 Shrewsbury Borough: 642 637 Shrewsbury Township: 135 133 Spring Lake: 294 292 Spring Lake Heights: 489 480 Tinton Falls: 2362 2335 Union Beach: 802 797 Upper Freehold: 772 761 Wall: 3398 3363 West Long Branch: 1384 1371 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.