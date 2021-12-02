Covid-19 Update

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, Nov. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 2, there have been 793 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been five new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Dec. 8 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

2-Dec29-Nov
Aberdeen:24752456
Allenhurst:8584
Allentown:174169
Asbury Park:21452125
Atlantic Highlands:430428
Avon-by-the-Sea:234234
Belmar:656654
Bradley Beach:480477
Brielle:709701
Colts Neck:13561340
Deal:338338
Eatontown:20762065
Englishtown:340334
Fair Haven:644639
Farmingdale:233233
Freehold Borough:19671954
Freehold Township:50094971
Hazlet:27452713
Highlands:440438
Holmdel:20662050
Howell:79007806
Interlaken:106105
Keansburg:15691561
Keyport:871863
Lake Como:219217
Little Silver:794788
Loch Arbour:3636
Long Branch:50054976
Manalapan:57465703
Manasquan:757744
Marlboro:47964742
Matawan:14001388
Middletown:84708371
Millstone Township:13031295
Monmouth Beach:409403
Neptune City:657651
Neptune Township:44544427
Ocean:40504015
Oceanport:834814
Red Bank:19801974
Roosevelt:7171
Rumson:901897
Sea Bright:173170
Sea Girt:226226
Shrewsbury Borough:642637
Shrewsbury Township:135133
Spring Lake:294292
Spring Lake Heights:489480
Tinton Falls:23622335
Union Beach:802797
Upper Freehold:772761
Wall:33983363
West Long Branch:13841371
Unknown:00

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

